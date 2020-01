Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. -- Hundreds of Boy Scouts from all over Pennsylvania stopped by King's College campus in for a chance to earn a few merit badges.

The scouts could take lessons on topics from emergency preparedness to lifesaving techniques.

Scout Ian Padden of Wilkes-Barre said they have fun while learning skills.

"It's so diverse it's really two things that tie together," said Padden.

Almost 40 merit badges were up for grabs at the event now in its twenty-second year.