× Bloomsburg University Host Drama Festival

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — The annual State Drama Festival Competition was hosted at Bloomsburg University.

The top six Pennsylvania high school drama clubs each performed a twenty to forty-minute play.

Students from Danville, Shikellamy, Towanda, Athens, North Allegheny and Our Lady of Scared Heart set up their props and sets in that time frame as well.

The productions were judged by a panel of theatre experts from Bloomsburg University and the surrounding area.