Team Asher: Classmates Support Student Fighting Leukemia

KINGSTON, Pa. -- There's an outpouring of support for a second grader from Luzerne County who is battling a serious illness.

Inside a second grade classroom at Chester Street Elementary School in Kingston, Asher Dicton's desk remains empty, but he isn't absent from the thoughts and prayers of his classmates.

"We still miss him and love him. He's our good friend. We love him a lot," said classmate Conner Degnan.

Asher was diagnosed last year with an aggressive form of leukemia. He has spent the past several weeks at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.

"We feel bad for him that he's in the hospital and we really miss him. It's been a while. Every day, I always look at his desk missing him," Conner said.

To show Asher he's not alone in his fight, students are wearing custom Harry Potter-themed t-shirts.

"Asher's favorite book and movie is Harry Potter. He really likes Harry Potter," said classmate Sam Whalen.

Students in every class at Chester Street Elementary wore the shirt to show their support, but five of his classmates went a step further.

We shaved our heads, but we shaved it like a month ago, so it's starting to grow back and we're thinking about maybe doing it again," Sam said.

A GoFundMe has already raised more than $50,000 for Asher and his family to help with medical bills.

On January 17, the Wyoming Valley West School District will host "Asher Strong" day and is selling t-shirts to continue to support one of their own.

"We're hoping that when they see all the support with the t-shirts and with all the things that we've been able to do as a school here at Chester Street, and as a district as well, that we can encourage them some kind of way while they're going through the time that they are," Chester Street Elementary Principal Tim Needle.

"I just miss him a lot, I'm sure we all do," Conner added.