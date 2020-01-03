× Marriage Proposal Causes Panic at New Jersey Movie Theater

HOWELL TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CNN) — A marriage proposal is being blamed for creating chaos and confusion inside a crowded movie theater.

Authorities say people at the theater reported hearing loud bangs that sounded like gunshots and that set off a mass panic inside.

“”We heard pop pop pop pop,” said moviegoer Florence Pittius. “People started screaming, get down, get down, run. We started, the whole theater got up and started running all over the place.”

Turns out it wasn’t a shooter, but a 23-year-old setting off fireworks.

The surveillance video shows the young man running from the display; he was arrested a short time later.

Authorities say he told them he was helping a friend propose outside a nearby business.