EAST NORWEGIAN TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- After 43 years in business, a restaurant inside the Fairlane Village Mall is closing.

The owner of Coney Express says he's planning to retire.

Customers like Rod Paul of Tower City say they're going to miss going there.

"I started eating Coney burgers when I was a kid when they were down in Pottsville," Paul said. "I've loved them ever since. I'm going to miss it. I'm going to miss it."

The last day of business at the restaurant is January 25.