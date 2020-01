× Long Prison Term in Monroe County Rape Case

STROUDSBURG, Pa. — A man from Monroe County who drugged then sexually assaulted a 14-year-old girl will spend 72 to 144 years in prison.

Matthew Sisler of Mountainhome was sentenced Thursday.

He gave the victim prescription drugs in 2018 and raped her while she was unconscious

Sissler was found guilty in August.

40.986761 -75.194625