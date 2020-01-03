Lackawanna County Borough Celebrates 150 Years

Posted 11:18 pm, January 3, 2020, by

JERMYN, Pa. -- A milestone was celebrated at borough council chambers as Jermyn marked 150 years of existence.

Local elected officials spoke and there was a presentation on the borough's rich history.

"I'm thrilled. Its a nice hometown community," said Cynthia Stephens of boro council. "Lots of nice families so we hope everyone gets excited about it."

A few fun facts about Jermyn: it was originally called "Four Mile Point," because it was four miles down the Lackawanna River from Carbondale.
It was also named Rushdale, Gibsonburg, and Baconville before becoming Jermyn.

