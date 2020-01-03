× Governor Says ‘Reach Out PA’ For Mental Health Help

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — It is called Reach out PA: Your Mental Health Matters, a new statewide campaign to help people struggling with mental health issues.

Governor Tom Wolf called it a crisis.

“We all know at least one Pennsylvanian who is struggling with something like hopelessness or anxiety or anger or depression.”

Today, @GovernorTomWolf announced ‘Reach Out PA: Your Mental Health Matters,’ a focused multi-agency effort and anti-stigma campaign to support mental health in Pennsylvania. https://t.co/YJ5FBOAfSS — Office of the Governor (@GovernorsOffice) January 2, 2020

Gov. Wolf is meeting with officials from all over the state to talk more openly about mental health problems, trying to stop the stigma.

The governor also plans to add more mental health officials and services across the state, especially in schools.

“I think it’s a good idea. I do think it’s doable. It’s going to take a lot more than just him. It’s going to take a team effort, but I think it’s a good thing. I think it’s a good approach and something that should be done,” said Dan Hohal of Wilkes-Barre.

As part of the campaign, Wolf wants health insurance companies to treat mental health the same way they treat physical health by providing those companies incentives to treat both.

“If somehow he can do that without raising taxes, and I mean we can’t even cover health insurance now for medical problems let alone mental problems so I don’t know where you come up with the money but in a perfect world, it would be great,” said Brian Angeli of Wilkes-Barre.

A study found that in 2015, a million adult Pennsylvanians struggled with psychological problems and of them, nearly half did not get help because they could not afford it.