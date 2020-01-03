Fiery Wreck Closes Part of Interstate 80 in Montour County

Posted 5:44 am, January 3, 2020, by , Updated at 05:43AM, January 3, 2020

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- A part of Interstate 80 is shut down in Montour County after a crash sent several people to the hospital.

State police tell us a tractor trailer and an SUV collided on I-80 east near Danville around 3:30 a.m. on Friday.

The big rig tipped over, and flames broke out. Viewer video shows the truck on fire.

Two adults and a child were in the SUV. They were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the tractor trailer was also taken to the hospital but will be okay.

Both lanes of I-80 east between the Limestoneville and Danville exits are shut down while police clear that wreck in Montour County.

According to PennDOT, traffic is being detoured at the Route 254 Exit (Limestoneville) to Route 54.

For the latest traffic conditions, click here.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.