Fiery Wreck Closes Part of Interstate 80 in Montour County

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- A part of Interstate 80 is shut down in Montour County after a crash sent several people to the hospital.

State police tell us a tractor trailer and an SUV collided on I-80 east near Danville around 3:30 a.m. on Friday.

The big rig tipped over, and flames broke out. Viewer video shows the truck on fire.

Two adults and a child were in the SUV. They were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the tractor trailer was also taken to the hospital but will be okay.

Both lanes of I-80 east between the Limestoneville and Danville exits are shut down while police clear that wreck in Montour County.

According to PennDOT, traffic is being detoured at the Route 254 Exit (Limestoneville) to Route 54.

