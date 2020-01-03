Old Forge entertained Dunmore in Lackawanna League girls basketball. Moriah Murray tallied 23, Freshman Ciera Toomey scored had 22 as they each almost outscored Old Forge in the Lady Bucks 60-27 win.
Dunmore vs Old Forge girls basketball
-
Scranton Prep vs Old Forge girls basketball
-
West Scranton vs Dunmore girls basketball
-
Murray Leads Dunmore Girls to 59-41 Win Over Holy Redeemer
-
Hooping With Dunmore High School Alumni
-
Old Forge Police Searching for Man Suspected of Breaking into Vehicles, Stealing Gun
-
-
Hundreds Without Water After Water Main Break in Lackawanna County
-
Repairs Made, Water Restored in Old Forge
-
Valley View vs Dunmore boys basketball
-
Local Businesses Brew Up New Partnership with Local Beer
-
Walsh Leads Dunmore Boys Basketball to 43-35 Win Over West Scranton
-
-
Local Basketball Coach John Bucci Dies
-
Lackawanna Trail @ Old Forge
-
Danville boys basketball