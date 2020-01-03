After defeating Danville, Crestwood improved to 6-1 on the season in boys basketball. Good guard play, defense and balance has the Comets cruising.
Crestwood boys basketball
-
Crestwood @ Danville boys basketball
-
Wyoming Valley West vs Crestwood boys soccer
-
Crestwood Tops Dallas 3-1 in District Semifinals
-
Pottsville vs Abington Heights boys basketball
-
North Pocono vs Riverside boys basketball
-
-
Valley View vs Dunmore boys basketball
-
Pottsville Beats Berks Catholic in Boys Basketball
-
Wyoming Valley West Advances to District Title Game
-
Walsh Leads Dunmore Boys Basketball to 43-35 Win Over West Scranton
-
Dallas Boys Top Hanover Area 67-52
-
-
Western Wayne Boys Beat Tunkhannock 45-37
-
Williamsport Boys Beat Abington Heights in Overtime 48-46
-
Valley View Boys Outlast Mid Valley 36-34