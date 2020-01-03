Chase Down Podcast: A Dream Month for the Eagles, Previewing NFL Wildcard Playoff Games, Burrow – Lawrence Will be Gold

Posted 8:56 am, January 3, 2020, by , Updated at 08:57AM, January 3, 2020

Over the past month, the Eagles have put together a run that’s displayed the same characteristics that define the city they play in. Carson Wentz, Doug Pederson and a crew of underdogs have delivered a magical and memorable ride. Plus, Chase previews the rest of the NFL wildcard slate and explains why the bout between Joe Burrow and Trevor Lawrence will be one of the best national championships we’ll ever see.

