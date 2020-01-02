Used Christmas Trees Wanted for Golf Tournament

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PALMYRA TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Used Christmas trees are wanted by The Chamber of the Northern Poconos for its annual Ice Tee Golf Tournament.

The event is scheduled for February 9, weather permitting, at Lake Wallenpaupack during Wally Ice Fest.

Organizers say donated live trees will be used to outline both nine-hole golf courses.

"There are signs down so they can drop the trees by the signs. We always ask that they donate. It goes to a good cause," said Holly Przasnyski of the Chamber of the Northern Poconos. "We're able to use them to create this fun activity for everyone local and visitors alike. And then, at the end, we recycle all the trees through Rex Brand."

The trees can be dropped off at the Palmyra Township public beach lot.