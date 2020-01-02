This week on Pennsylvania Outdoor Life: Focusing on Fishing

Posted 11:11 am, January 2, 2020, by

Coming up this week on Pennsylvania Outdoor Life, we'll take a look at some of our favorite fishing stories of 2019.  We'll spend a day on the Delaware River with Sweetwater Guide Service in search of walleye.  Plus, we'll head to the Benner Spring Trout Hatchery to see how they prepare for the state's trout seasons.  We've got all that and more, Sunday night at 6:30 and it's only on WNEP.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.