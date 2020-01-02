This week on Pennsylvania Outdoor Life: Focusing on Fishing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Coming up this week on Pennsylvania Outdoor Life, we'll take a look at some of our favorite fishing stories of 2019. We'll spend a day on the Delaware River with Sweetwater Guide Service in search of walleye. Plus, we'll head to the Benner Spring Trout Hatchery to see how they prepare for the state's trout seasons. We've got all that and more, Sunday night at 6:30 and it's only on WNEP.