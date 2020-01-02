Scranton Fire Department Helping Keep Kids Warm This Winter

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON, Pa. -- The students at George Bancroft Elementary in Scranton knew it was a special day when a fire truck pulled up outside the school.

When the Scranton Fire Department visits the school, it's usually to teach the kids about fire safety. But even though the Christmas season is nearly over, the firefighters were here this time to deliver presents.

The students looked on with curiosity and excitement as the firefighters carried in box after box. Inside were 230 winter coats, enough for every student in the school.

"It's very helpful because some kids can't afford a coat and if you're here, you can get a coat from the firefighters," said fifth-grader Muiminah Tajak.

Because if they didn't have a coat ...

"We'd get really sick in the cold," said Joshua Teeple.

"I would not be able to see my friends or play outside with them," said fifth-grader Jodiel Berrios.

The Scranton Fire Department wasn't alone in its efforts. Several area businesses held fundraisers and collected coats to donate to the fire department.

'We're just doing our part to make sure they have the bare essentials to go to school every day," said Scranton firefighter Kyle Savage.

The firefighters also gave the students a mission to give back to their community when they're older.