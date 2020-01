Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HEGINS TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- A polar plunge in Schuylkill County went on without a hitch New Year's Day.

Plenty of people dressed up for the plunge in Pine Creek. It all benefits the Pine Creek Trout Nursery.

For $20, plungers got a t-shirt and pork and sauerkraut dinner.

The nursey gets most of their money for the year from the fundraiser.

It's the 11th year for the polar plunge in Schuylkill County.