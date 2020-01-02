Parents Asked to Monitor Their Children for Symptoms of Mumps

Posted 7:30 pm, January 2, 2020, by

TUNKHANNOCK, Pa. — Officials in the Tunkhannock Area School District are asking parents to monitor their children for symptoms of mumps.

In a letter to parents, the superintendent says a case of the disease was diagnosed within the district over the holiday break.

Health experts say one of the major signs of mumps is swollen and tender salivary glands.

Those glands are found below the jaw. Other warning signs include headache, muscle aches, and fever.

Based on talks with the state health department, Tunkhannock Area officials say they believe the risk of further exposure to mumps is limited.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.