Parents Asked to Monitor Their Children for Symptoms of Mumps

TUNKHANNOCK, Pa. — Officials in the Tunkhannock Area School District are asking parents to monitor their children for symptoms of mumps.

In a letter to parents, the superintendent says a case of the disease was diagnosed within the district over the holiday break.

Health experts say one of the major signs of mumps is swollen and tender salivary glands.

Those glands are found below the jaw. Other warning signs include headache, muscle aches, and fever.

Based on talks with the state health department, Tunkhannock Area officials say they believe the risk of further exposure to mumps is limited.