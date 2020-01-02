Nescopeck To Cat Owners: License Pets Or Face Euthanasia

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Nescopeck, Pa. -- Officials in one community have a strong warning to residents: get your cat licensed.

Nescopeck council says having your cat licensed is a borough ordinance and now in 2020, there could be a strong penalty if you don't.

Officials say their borough is being overrun by stray cats and now they're fighting to take them off the street.

Council President Paul Nye says those strays are ruining personal property by digging in garden beds and leaving behind their waste.

“My yard, I don't have any pets right now. But I’ve got to clean it up every week when I cut grass because they're defecating on my property,” said Nye.

“We used to have peat moss,” said Craig Eroh. “Well, they loved that to come and dig in but then also to do their business before they left and before we did our house over, the smell from the cats would come right through walls of the house."

So, now the council wants to start trapping those cat and members are warning cat owners to license their cats which is a borough ordinance.

They want people to keep their cats on their property, saying if a cat has to be trapped by authorities the owner could face fines.

But if the cat isn't licensed it could be euthanized.

“Euthanize the animal, that is an extreme measure, but we don't have the facilities to hold cats,” said Nye.

The borough says this enforcement is in the very early stages. It still needs to figure out multiple things, including who will patrol the area and lay traps for strays.

“That's eventually where we're going to go. I can't give you a timeline on that but that's going to happen,” said Nye.

Some people have gone as far as to intervene on their own.

“I’ve gone as far as trying to help by getting them to the vet and having them neutered or spayed but trapping them is very difficult,” said Dan Deneen.

Cat licenses can be picked up at the Nescopeck borough building from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The cost is $8; if the cat is fixed there's a $2 discount.