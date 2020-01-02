× Man Charged with Sexually Assaulting Underage Girls Gets Sentence

CANTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man charged with sexually assaulting underage girls at his horse farm is headed to prison.

Jonathan Wright was sentenced to up to 80 years behind bars.

He pleaded no contest to sexual assault in October.

Authorities say Wright used his horse farm near Canton to lure several young victims.

Wright’s no contest plea means he does not admit guilt but is sentenced as though he had.

