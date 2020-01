Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. -- Crews are battling a fire in Monroe County.

Flames broke out at the place on South Courtland Street in East Stroudsburg just after 5 a.m. on Thursday.

South Courtland and Washington Streets are closed while crews fight the fire.

Newswatch 16 has a crew on scene and will provide more details as it becomes available.

For the latest traffic conditions, click here.