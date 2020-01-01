Young and Old Start the Year Off Skiing in Stroudsburg

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. -- Hundreds of people started off the New Year skiing at Shawnee Mountain.

"I had off work today, so I didn't have to drive to work so I figured why not come out here to Shawnee Mountain?" said Greg Metzgar of New Jersey. "It's a beautiful day, the snow is good, so let's go hit it!

For the staff at Shawnee Mountain, it's all hands on deck, as they prepare for another holiday rush.

"We have people on the phones, definitely, because we have non-stop calls asking questions if we're open that kind of thing, and more people at the lift ticket windows to handle the influx of people who come in to get their tickets," said staff member Michaela Kennedy.

Metzgar learned how to ski and snowboard here 24 years ago. His 7-year-old daughter Addison knows how to ski, but she's looking to expand her skills on the slopes.

"Trying to learn how to snowboard! I've been snowboarding for 24 years, but she just started this year so I'm trying to teach her," he explained.

It looks like 2020 is going to be her year. About an hour later, the Metzgars ditched the bunny hill and headed for the more advanced side of the mountain.

But for many first-timers, the slopes can be a bit intimidating.

"Yeah, it looks really big," New Jersey skier Elania Grave said. When asked if she could handle it she replied, "No, certainly not."

Practice makes perfect for skiers like 9-year-old Noemi Collar. This is her sixth time hitting the slopes at Shawnee.

"I think my favorite part about skiing would just be going really fast," she said.

Little Daniel Koltis is on his way to becoming a seasoned skier; he almost lost his balance but caught himself just in time. It was a proud moment for his dad.

"It's fantastic," his father said. "It reminds me of when I was a kid, having a lot of fun. It's a great way to round out the holiday season, skiing is a great family sport."

January is National Learn to Ski Month, so the resort here is expecting even more skiers when it starts offering discounted lift tickets and packages this Friday.