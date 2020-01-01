Three Mountain Lions Killed After They Ate Human Remains
The mountain lions are not suspected of killing the victim, Game & Fish officials said. Authorities are trying to determine what happened on the trail.
“Mountain lions are not routinely scavengers. A mountain lion eating human remains is abnormal behavior. Those that do are more likely to attack a human being in the future,” Game & Fish Department Regional Supervisor Raul Vega said in a statement provided to CNN affiliate KGUN.
Vega added, “In addition, they did so 50 yards from a popular hiking trail and within sight of homes, and repeatedly showed no fear of responding officers.”
He said the mountain lions “were a clear and present danger to public safety.”
The mountain lions are being preserved as possible evidence in the death investigation, officials said.
An autopsy for the victim is scheduled today.
