Topics in this edition of Talkback 16 include callers wishing a happy 2020, a complement on Joe Snedeker's pajamas, and a man concerned with robocalls.
Talkback 16: Happy 2020, Joe Snedeker’s Pajamas and Robocall Concerns
-
Lonely Talkback Caller Finds New Friends on Thanksgiving
-
Talkback 16: Interstate 80 Crash, Man Trapped in a Sewer and Gerbil Racing
-
Talkback 16: Snowstorm Chatter and Shooting of Alleged Kidnapper
-
Talkback 16: Giving up on Talkback
-
Talkback 16: The Irishman, A.C. Moore Closing and a Very Lonely Caller
-
-
Talkback Lookback 2019
-
Talkback 16: Turnpike Tolls, Meteorologist’s Attire, and Penn State’s Trip to Texas
-
Talkback 16: Free Parking and Porch Pirates
-
Talkback 16: The Holidays
-
Talkback 16: Controversy and the Holidays
-
-
Talkback 16: Callers Defend Kurt and Ranger
-
Talkback 16: Snow and Power Outages
-
Talkback 16: Sunday Hunting