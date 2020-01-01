Robbery Suspect Found Hiding Under Baby Crib With Crack Pipe

Posted 11:16 pm, January 1, 2020, by , Updated at 11:18PM, January 1, 2020

PLAINS TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Police say one man is behind bars after a New Year's Eve robbery.

The hold up happened around 3 a.m. at Turkey Hill on South Main Street.

A surveillance photo helped police identify Shandell Moore as their suspect.

When officers showed up at Moore's home in Kingston, he was hiding under a baby crib with a crack pipe in his mouth.

Moore was denied bail.

 

 

