Robbery Suspect Found Hiding Under Baby Crib With Crack Pipe

PLAINS TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Police say one man is behind bars after a New Year's Eve robbery.
The hold up happened around 3 a.m. at Turkey Hill on South Main Street.
A surveillance photo helped police identify Shandell Moore as their suspect.
When officers showed up at Moore's home in Kingston, he was hiding under a baby crib with a crack pipe in his mouth.
Moore was denied bail.
41.275562 -75.851685
2 comments
Chandler Jane
Hysterical.
straubdavid9
Happy New Year …. welcome to the 1st day of 2020 ….. let the games begin ~8^)