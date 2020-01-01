× Ringing in the New Year in Pennsylvania

2020 is here, and millions around the world marked the occasion with parties, fireworks, and more. Pennsylvania was right there with them!

A new decade and a new year have arrived and many across our area kicked off 2020 with a bang overnight.

In Harrisburg, it was a strawberry that marked the coming of the new year. The annual strawberry drop is a tradition in the state’s capitol. It also got a makeover this year with a sign welcoming 2020.

Thank you for celebrating with us! #NYEHBG pic.twitter.com/834hJzasie — City of Harrisburg (@thecityofhbg) January 1, 2020

As the clock struck midnight in Luzerne County, people were dancing the night away at Mohegan Sun Pocono near Wilkes-Barre.

Sandy McAfee of Berwick said, “We just decide to get out of Berwick and we all wanted to spend New Year’s [Day] together, so here we are!”

Perhaps one of the most exciting moments of the new year came Tuesday night at the Mohegan Sun Pocono where Chad Allen proposed to his girlfriend Stephanie Waugh of Williamsport, and she said yes!

“Oh my gosh, I didn’t even know what to do or what to say I was shaking so bad I thought I was going to fall over!” said Stephanie Waugh.

“I wanted to do it big, and I figured what way is it bigger than this? Being at a place like this, with so many people? Hey, you know we’ve been together over two years, I wanted everyone to know my love for her, so I wanted to go big,” explained Chad Allen.

There were other big events around the area as well, including raising a giant Yuengling beer bottle in Pottsville to ring in 2020.

It was an exciting start to the new year and a new decade. Everyone here at WNEP wishes the happy couple the very best and a Happy New Year!