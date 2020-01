Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON, Pa. -- People opted to stay out of the cold and kick off their New Year's resolution to get healthy indoors.

Crunch Fitness inside the Marketplace at Steamtown was busy on New Year's morning.

The staff said that several people came in to sign up for memberships.

They say January and February are always their busiest months, then come March, things start to level off.

People at Crunch Fitness say their goal is to outlast that stereotype and keep their healthy habits throughout the year.