Newswatch 16’s Mike Erat and Chelsea Strub Ponder New Year’s Resolutions

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. -- Newswatch 16's Luzerne County crew discussed their New Years Resolutions.

Mike Erat: So Chelsea and I are working on the first day of the New Year, Happy New Year. Chels, you have any New Year's Resolutions?

Chelsea Strub: Well, I have been thinking a lot about this... and I think I really want to start doing my gratitude list every morning. Every morning write down five things I'm thankful for, get in a good mindset ... or I want to start volunteering ... or maybe I'd like to start going to brunch.

Definitely want to get my steps in. Gotta get 8,000 steps a day. I could get 8,000 steps a day. I'd like to learn how to read Tarot cards. I definitely need to cut back on gummy bears. I'd like to start sending birthday cards out to people.

I'd really like to get better at corresponding with my extended family, you know like cousins and stuff. Or maybe I could get a pen pal, but I'd also like to keep up with my nails and maybe keep my nails painted. Like, 'look good, feel good' you know? Or maybe I could give up soda.

Mike: Your day works for Pepsi though.

Chelsea: Right ...

Mike : (Sigh)

Chelsea: I really need to be better at chores. I need to start doing my dishes. I would like to start making my bed every day. Maybe I could start going to bed earlier. Or maybe I could wake up earlier.

Maybe I could join a fantasy football league. I really want to do yoga, I want to be someone that does yoga. Or I could learn how to fly fish.

I'd really like to learn how to use Murphy's Soap or Murphy's Oil to clean my floors. Or maybe I should get better at spelling because I cannot spell inconvenience to save my life. But I'd also like to stretch more.

I think I need to plant more trees. Or we need to take better care of the plants inside the Wyoming Valley Newsroom, you need to start doing that for sure.

Definitely need to keep up with the dancing, but I'd also like to swim more. Maybe I could do a triathlon

Or maybe I will go back to voice lessons or I could join a choir. I don't know what are you gonna do?

Mike: Stop asking you questions.

Chelsea: Well maybe you could get better at, you know ...

Mike: No, no ... we're done.