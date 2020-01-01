New Year’s Day Fire Damages Archbald Home

About half a dozen fire companies responded to the fire this morning. You can see them assessing the home here – smoke still coming from the roof. @WNEP pic.twitter.com/MBI19GRxWz — Cassie Semyon (@casssemyon) January 1, 2020

ARCHBALD, Pa. — Fire damaged a home in Lackawanna County on New Year’s Day.

One person was still inside the home in Archbald when Wednesday morning’s fire started.

“Oh, the flames! And crackling, it was terrible. The flames were just shooting up,” said neighbor Cathy Inells.

Trucks from a half dozen fire companies blocked off Winton Avenue as firefighters worked quickly to put out the flames at the two-story home on New Year’s Day.

Fire officials confirm two people live inside, but only the woman was home at the time. She made it out okay but was checked over by paramedics.

One woman was inside the home at the time of the fire, but got out on her own. A man lives there but was not inside at the time of the fire. @WNEP pic.twitter.com/ur384SSxEY — Cassie Semyon (@casssemyon) January 1, 2020

“She just came out of the house, so I took her over here. But then she had to go down in the ambulance…she said the smoke woke her up,” added Inells.

The fire chief says he is unsure what caused the fire, but does believe it originated in the back of the home, which was fully engulfed in flames by the time they arrived.

“The call came in, I was coming down Main Street, it was blowing out on Division 2, out the rear of the building. Flames were rolling. The whole back of the building was gone already, so we got here, we had a task,” explained Archbald Fire Chief Bob Harvey. “State police fire marshal is on scene at this time.”

Chief Bob Harvey believes both pets also made it to safety from the fire, and that those two people who lived in the home are going to stay with friends or family.

A PSP fire marshal is on scene – the fire chief tells Newswatch 16 he believes the fire began in the back of the home and that it was fully involved when they arrived on scene. @WNEP pic.twitter.com/zwHDqGIxY5 — Cassie Semyon (@casssemyon) January 1, 2020