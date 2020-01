× New Years Baby Born at Geisinger

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — A family from Edwardsville is starting 2020 with a sweet new addition; baby Noah Dalmar Johnson.

He was born at 12:41 a.m. at Geisinger Wyoming Valley.

Noah weighs 5 pounds 11 ounces and is 19 and a half inches long.

This is the second child, but the first baby boy for Lana Johnson.

She also has a 2-year-old daughter named Sayora.