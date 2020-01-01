New Year’s Baby Girl Born At Geisinger Medical Center

Posted 6:38 pm, January 1, 2020, by , Updated at 06:59PM, January 1, 2020

MAHONING TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- There are countless ways to ring in the New Year but Kasandra Eltringham and Jason Bickel of Coal Township believe their first moments of 2020 were unmatchable. At 3:34 a.m. their daughter, Brayleigh Rayne Bickel was born at Geisinger Medical Center.

"She's the last one so I guess if you're going to go out, go out with a bang," Jason Bickle said.

Brayleigh was early, she wasn't due until January 7.

"When they told me they wanted to take me a week early at the doctor's office, I jokingly said to her I'm going to have a New Year's baby and she said actually yes you`re going to go in on the 31st.," Kasandra Eltringham said.

Brayleigh weighs eight pounds and is 21 inches long.

"Her name means bright star shining on a cloudy day," her father explained. "That's why we ended up on it. We wanted to pick something that wasn't too common but wasn't out there."

Brayleigh has five older siblings; sisters Catalina and Breann were excited to meet their baby sister.

"I haven't been around a tiny baby in a while," Catalina said.

"I don't think it really feels any different to have a baby just because it's New Year's,"  Eltringham said. "It's all very emotional."

