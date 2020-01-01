Many Up Early for ‘First Day Hike’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENNISON TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- While some people were still asleep, others took to the Lake Trail at Nescopeck State Park for a 'First Day Hike.'

"Little bit of exercise. Start the new year off right," says Val Mance of Sugarloaf. "Makes you feel good gets the endorphins flowing."

"It's a fresh new year, we thought 'why not go for a hike?'" says Carolyn Walker, visiting from Pittsburgh. " Start the new year off right, get the exercise the weather is so nice. so, start the new year off the right way."

"Well, I do this every year. I like being outside, it gives me an excuse for not going out and partying the night before it's a kick-off for the new year and I kinda like the winter, it's my favorite season," adds Jan Lokuta of Dupont.

Both experienced and new hikers took to the woods, but all were happy to be in good company.

"Well this is great seeing this kind of turn out," says Sean O'Shea of Mountain Top. "Generally they get a much smaller turn out for these things and I think with the weather I think a lot of people who normally go skiing and other stuff said hey let's go do something else. It's always good to get with a group of people."

"It's exciting you know, like-minded individuals nice little group of people want to start the year off the right way. and you know the weather is great and the atmosphere is great," adds Walker.

Folks tell Newswatch 16 if you're looking to start hiking as a New Years Resolution, Nescopeck State Park is a great place to start.

"This is a very mild trail this is a moderate trail it's the polar opposite of Ricketts Glen," explains Lokuta. "Ricketts Glen is rugged and can be treacherous in places this is you're basically in the woods, sheltered and out of the wind and probably no sleet on the trail."

"It's like communing with Mother Nature hopefully we'll see some wildlife today, keeping my fingers crossed," adds O'Shea.

'First Day Hikes' were held at many state parks. If you'd like to explore one in the new year, you can find a state park near you by clicking here.