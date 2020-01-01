Hundreds Attend New Year’s Day Auction

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Hundreds packed into Traver's Auction House in Dallas Township with their eyes on the prize as antiques made their way to the auction block one at a time.

"I think it's exciting. To see some of these items and you think they're going to go for a lot of money and not so much. And somethings you don't even realize how valuable they are," says Michele Davis of Nanticoke. "I think it's exciting, you don't really know. I saw him just saw him get something for a slot machine, I wouldn't have paid that much and he got a huge amount so it's insane."

"Well it looked like there was a lot of good stuff in the sale and you gotta travel to get good stuff," says Jerry Shaheen of State College.

Auctions are held here on Tuesdays, but folks here tell us the auctioneer saves special items for New Year's Day and that's why they come here from all over the state.

"Yeah he gets a good crowd obviously," says Bill Davis of Nanticoke. "We come up during the year also on Tuesday nights and crowds are nowhere near this it's a little quieter then."

"I think it works it keeps people coming and a lot of auctioneers do that and they try to get some excitement everybody's got New Year's Day off," adds Shaheen.

Some are hoping to walk away with something that will motivate their goals set for the new year.

"There's one piece of furniture here that is going to go perfect in the house so if we have a chance to get it at a good price it'll be exciting and start the new year off and it will give my husband a reason to paint the house. I can paint the living room to match the bench do we'll be good," says Michele Davis.

