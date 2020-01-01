× How To Stop Unwanted Robocalls and Texts

(FCC Chairman Ajit Pai) — Unwanted calls, including illegal and spoofed robocalls, is the FCC’s top consumer complaint and our top consumer protection priority. These include complaints from consumers whose numbers are being spoofed or whose calls are being mistakenly blocked or labeled as a possible scam call by a robocall blocking app or service. The FCC is committed to doing what we can to protect you from these unwelcome situations and is cracking down on illegal calls in a variety of ways.

Issuing hundreds of millions of dollars in enforcement actions against illegal robocallers.

Empowering phone companies to block by default illegal or unwanted calls based on reasonable call analytics before the calls reach consumers.

Allowing consumer options on tools to block calls from any number that doesn’t appear on a customer’s contact list or other “white list.”

Urging phone companies to implement caller ID authentication to help reduce illegal spoofing.

Making consumer complaint data available to enable better call blocking and labeling solutions.

Learn more about FCC Initiatives to Combat Robocalls and Spoofing and download the FCC Report on Robocalls.

File a complaint with the FCC if you believe you have received an illegal call or text.