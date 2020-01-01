A Free Meal to Kick off the New Year

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TAMAQUA, Pa. --Good times, good food and smiles were had at the Zion Lutheran Church to jump-start the New Year.

"Any and everybody can come here and get together and have a good time and get to know each other better in the community," said Ernest Henritzy of Tamaqua.

The culinary crew of the church held its third annual New Years Day Pork and Sauerkraut Dinner. The meal, with all homemade ingredients, was free to all Tamaqua residents who decided to stop by the church on North Greenwood Street.

"We have many, many people who won't cook today, who don't have food to make the meal today, so it was reaching out to people with food and fellowship," Deb Davies of the church explained. "We've had people in and out of here since noon. It opens the door for them to be apart of the church and for the church to be a part of the community."

Throughout the day, more than 100 people enjoyed a free meal and a little bit of fellowship to kick off the New Year, including Jane Grier.

"It's a wonderful community event because so many different people come together," the Tamaqua resident said. "We're able to reminisce, we're able to talk, share stories and it's a great community outreach that the church supplies to Tamaqua."

"It is our work through God using our hands," Davies explained. "It's very important that we live that way not only at the start of the year, but all year, but especially at the start of the year, so people can have a good feeling of belonging."