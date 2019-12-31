Veterans Look Forward to 2020

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PLAINS TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Veterans at the Wilkes-Barre VA Medical Center rang in the new year a little early but that didn't take away from any of the fun at their celebration

"To your health, happiness and the best of luck on this new year," said World War II veteran John Wrazien.

"It's wild. I remember one of these when I was in the Marines yet, we snuck down to the PX, got a couple beers and that was our party. But I'm thankful the VA's been throwing them because I can't afford it," laughed Marine Corps veteran Perry Shull.

Parties like this at the VA Medical Center are made possible by area American Legions and volunteers.

"It's very important to them. Most of them don't have any families so they look forward to someone coming here and helping them out," said Michael Brandon of Dallas American Legion Post 672.

Veterans told Newswatch 16 what they're looking forward to in 2020.

"Another holiday like this!" Wrazien said.

"A good year, everybody having a good time, no war. I don't want no war," Shull added.