Parking Prices Going Up in Scranton in the New Year

Posted 6:46 am, December 31, 2019, by

SCRANTON, Pa. -- The new year and new parking rates mean you'll pay more in Scranton.

Starting January 1, 2020, you'll have to pay more for parking downtown.

Street parking is going up from $1.50 an hour to $2.

Parking in city garages will be going up to $4 an hour.

City workers recently installed more parking kiosks downtown where drivers can enter their license plate numbers and pay with cards or coins to park on the streets.

City officials say the increases will also come with stricter enforcement.

That means more citations if you've haven't paid for parking or haven't paid enough.

 

1 Comment

  • Dirt Grub

    LOL democrats get in trouble for over taxing and Scranton and their solution is to raise the price to park your car in the dump they have created?! They might as well call our landfills tourist attractions while they are at it

    Reply Report comment
