Nine Juveniles Nabbed for Crimes in Snyder County

MIDDLEBURG, Pa. — Police in Snyder County have charged nine juveniles in connection with a string of crimes.

Middleburg police say seven juveniles between 11 and 14 years old forced their way into a vacant business in McClure last month, spray painted the walls, and set several fires inside, causing more than $66,000 in damage.

The same group is accused of stealing $560 in items from Trinity Lutheran Church the same day.

Earlier this month, a group of juveniles broke into buildings at the McClure Bean Soup Festival grounds and started a fire.