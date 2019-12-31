Nine Juveniles Nabbed for Crimes in Snyder County

MIDDLEBURG, Pa. — Police in Snyder County have charged nine juveniles in connection with a string of crimes.

Middleburg police say seven juveniles between 11 and 14 years old forced their way into a vacant business in McClure last month, spray painted the walls, and set several fires inside, causing more than $66,000 in damage.

The same group is accused of stealing $560 in items from Trinity Lutheran Church the same day.

Earlier this month, a group of juveniles broke into buildings at the McClure Bean Soup Festival grounds and started a fire.

2 comments

  • George Lamprinos

    Yet at 18 we pretend like they’re all perfect angels and their records are wiped clean. Meanwhile, the business (and insurance company maybe) are still out $66,000, if the business recovers at all. There should be a way to make these people accountable for their actions. I couldn’t care less how old they are. These debts should follow them until they repay it in full. Don’t give me any of that “didn’t you do anything bad as a kid?” stuff. NO. No, I did not vandalize and set buildings on fire. No more of this “wipe the record clean” at 18 BS.

    Reply
