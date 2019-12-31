New Year Resolutions: Make ‘Em? Break ‘Em?

Posted 9:28 am, December 31, 2019, by , Updated at 08:01AM, December 31, 2019

It happens each new year: many of us make resolutions.

The most popular include quitting smoking, learning a new skill, exercising more, eating better, and getting out of debt.

“Sure, we’ve all made resolutions. I personally have in my life, whether I keep them all year, I don’t know, I can’t remember!” laughed Chris DiMattio of Moscow.

The owners of Bagel ‘N’ Go in Pocono Township, Monroe County, say they have considered making resolutions. However, owner Margaret Palka laughed, “I never had a New Year’s resolution unless you know maybe lose some weight, that’s it. And make more bagels!”

“Most of the time, we think about eating less, getting slimmer, get more exercise. We just make resolutions we never keep them, that, that’s what it is. Look at me and look at that!” agreed Igor Palka.

Then, there are some who have never tried making a resolution.

“I never, it never even occurred to me to make them,” said Armand Martinelli of Scranton.

Those who have kept their resolutions in the past recommend setting attainable goals, with step-by-step directions on how to make that resolution a reality.

