Getting Ready for 2020 in the Electric City

SCRANTON, Pa. -- Business owners in our area's largest city are preparing for a busy night of New Year's Eve parties.

Inside The Colonnade on Jefferson Avenue in downtown Scranton, the sound of the vacuum competed with the sound of drums. Both meant the place was just hours away from the annual New Year's Eve bash.

Owner Josh Mast says his staff will entertain and feed close to 200 people between his two restaurants.

"From a business perspective, it's the last day to make money in the year and it's the last day to make money in the decade," Mast said.

The hours before the ball drops mean food prep in the kitchen and ironing out the last-minute reservations.

A few blocks away at Backyard Ale House on Linden Street, the staff is preparing for a more casual night.

"This year it's going to be casual," said Patrick Nasser. "In the past, we've done more of a formal setting, but this it's open bar, $10 cover, we have a live band, The Boastfuls, we're doing a champagne toast at midnight, light snacks throughout the night, party favors, should be a good time."

The city of Scranton no longer hosts an organized community event for the holiday, so it's up to bars and restaurants to create a draw to the city's downtown.

"It's fun, it's the end of kind of the holiday season, so tomorrow I get to crash a little bit then back to work on Thursday," Mast said.