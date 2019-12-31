Bradford County Man Arrested for Allegedly Neglecting Friend’s Dogs

CANTON, Pa. — State police are investigating a case of animal cruelty in Bradford County.

Randy Howard, 49, of Canton, was arrested Saturday for agreeing to care for his friend’s pet while he was away and failing to do so.

Eight dogs were found dead and four have serious injuries from dehydration and starvation, according to troopers.

