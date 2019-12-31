A Story of Second Chances in Williamsport

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. -- For many people, New Year's resolutions usually involve quitting a bad habit or getting in shape, but an early resolution for one man in Lycoming County may have saved his life.

Michael Adams of Williamsport recently started his own general contracting service in Lycoming County.

"My business is like debris removal, snow removal, trash removal. I will move your house, I will clean your house out, and move you to a different location," he explained.

However, it wasn't an easy road for Adams to get here. A history of poor decisions and drug use led to three different incarcerations.

"I sold drugs, so you know, sooner or later it's going to catch up to you and I got incarcerated because of it," said Adams.

Adams started his business, Second Chance Services, back in October when he got out of jail, but he said none of it would be possible without a support system.

That support comes from businessman and community activist Darrick Rizzo. He decided to help Adams start his own business.

"He needed help," Rizzo said. "This is it, he's getting older. Let me help him and then I created an LLC for him right on the spot, like literally when he came home from jail and that's how it started."

"My second chance came when I got out and I knew I couldn't be a repeat offender again, so I got out and got with Darrick Rizzo and he supported me and helped me get this business off the ground," Adams said.

After hearing the story of Michael Adams, one official in Lycoming County wants to make sure that people coming out of the prison system have a chance to impact the community.

"When people are coming out of prison, getting them the skills, getting them the mentoring and giving them the support so they can work. The reality is that all of us don't make it on our own. We make it because people support us," said Lycoming County Commissioner Rick Mirabito.

Adams says his goal is to act as a support system for those going through similar situations.