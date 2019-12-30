× Wineries, Beer Stores Busy as New Year Nears

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — Many people in the Poconos spent the day preparing to ring in a new decade.

Choosing your drink for midnight cheers is quite a process at Blue Ridge Estates Winery near Saylorsbug but lots of people in the Poconos took the day off to find that perfect bottle.

“We have a wide variety of wines. They do a tasting, it’s usually five wines, $7 and they go home with a big beautiful glass,” said Theresa Lusardi of Blue Ridge Estates Winery.

Employees say the winery was busy all day on Monday and they expect the same on Tuesday. One of their recent top-selling white wines is a holiday special. It’s sparkly and shiny and fit for a New year’s celebration

“The glitter inspiration, it’s our inspiration wine and we have different colors with the edible glitter in them.”

We hit a beer store in Stroudsburg and workers there say their rush usually comes a little bit closer to the big midnight countdown but they got a big shipment of their best sellers to prepare.

“We got a ton of White Claw in because everyone is going to want White Claw for the holiday. All Day IPA from Founders, we got a ton of Yuengling in because we have one of the lowest prices in town,” said Jason Staples, manager of Penn Stroud Beer.

Although the holiday is shaping up to be drizzly and wet, managers at Penn Stroud Beer say that’ll actually bump sales up.

“If the weather stays like this, most people will want to stay in and it’ll be busy. If it’s a little bit nicer out; and it’s obviously, still you know, it’s warm, people will want to go out and go to the bar, or a restaurant, and celebrate it there,” said Staples.

No matter where you celebrate or what’s in your glass for that midnight clink, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department will be doing roving DUI patrols. Detectives are reminding everyone not to drink and drive.