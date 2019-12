Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS, Texas -- It's the Tangle in Texas -- the Penn State Nittany Lions roaring into the Lone Star State for a big-time bowl game in a big-time stadium.

In this story Tangle in Texas

Penn State senior Nick Eury from Luzerne County came on strong in high school at Lake-Lehman, was a walk-on at Penn State, and grew to be a team inspiration.