STATE COLLEGE, Pa. -- He is likely the most recognizable figure at Penn State.

But while every Penn Stater knows the Nittany Lion few of them really know the Lion, the man behind the mask. For the last three years, that has been Zach Sowa.

"Put simply, it's been the greatest blessing I could possibly ask for," said Sowa.