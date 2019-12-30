× Tamaqua Getting Ready for New Year’s Eve

TAMAQUA, Pa. — At the very top of the ABC Tamaqua Hi-Rise on East Broad Street is a sign that signals the end of one decade and the start of another.

When it hits New Year’s Eve in Times Square, 2020 will light up here in Tamaqua.

For around two decades, the Tamaqua Hi-Rise was at the center of attention on New Year’s Eve. When the clock hits midnight, an eagle on each floor lights up from the bottom to the top, with the 2020 sign lighting up to officially kick off the new year. It’s an event that every year drew a crowd in this part of Schuylkill County, but last year the party wasn’t held because of maintenance on the building.

Frank Fabrizio is in charge of the light display.

“As part of the tradition, it’s a lot for the community. I did miss it last year because of the roof issue, but we are back. This year, we have two sponsors. One for the new LED lighting and one for the controllers to control each eagle,” said Fabrizio.

“It seems important to the area. A lot of people do come out. They fill the streets. The crowds vary depending on the weather. When it’s warm, we might have more people and when it’s colder there’s less,” said Pat Freehh-Stefanek.

New Year’s Eve could be a little chilly, but dry for the celebration here. Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rocking Eve with Ryan Seacrest will be streamed on a projector screen on the side of the building as well.