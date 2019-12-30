× Sunbury’s New Year’s Eve Celebration is Back

SUNBURY, Pa. — It was hard to miss this giant light bulb outside Sunbury City Hall. Officials tested the lights to make sure they’re ready to go. The 20-foot by 10-foot bulb will be dropped along Market Street as part of Sunbury’s New Year’s Eve Celebration.

“We’re going to have live DJs, live musicians at the gazebo. We’re going to have two 20-foot screens set up at Cameron Park with a live feed from New York City,” Sunbury Mayor Kurt Karlovich said.

Mayor Karlovich is organizing Sunbury’s New Year’s Eve Celebration along with other city officials. The event had been canceled the past two years due to bad weather and a lack of volunteers. Now, it’s back.

“We got some volunteers coming in knocking on doors, ‘Hey, we want to help,’ so this is great. Sponsorships from local businesses, making sure this happens,” Karlovich said.

“Now that the city of Sunbury is picking it up, that’s awesome. It’s really enjoyable. It’s nice to see everybody come together and build a community,” Nathan Lloyd said.

Nathan Lloyd of Sunbury was disappointed when the event was canceled in 2017 and 2018. He looks forward to this year’s celebration.

“We’re going to come down to the thing here and my wife is throwing an event at the Masonic Lodge, so we’ll be back and forth,” Lloyd said.

There is free ice skating and snacks from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Sunbury Ice Rink. From 7 p.m. to midnight, the party is at Cameron Park.

For $10 people can purchase souvenir cups that are good for discounts at local businesses here in Sunbury.

After the light bulb drops at midnight, there will be a fireworks show to ring in 2020.