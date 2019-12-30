Scranton Police Search for Alleged Bank Robber

SCRANTON, Pa. -- Police in Scranton are looking for help to identify a suspected bank robber.
Officers say the man demanded money at the Wells Fargo along North Main Avenue around 3 p.m. Monday.
He took the money and took off.
No one in the bank was hurt in Scranton's west side.
