Scranton Police Search for Alleged Bank Robber

SCRANTON, Pa. -- Police in Scranton are looking for help to identify a suspected bank robber.

Officers say the man demanded money at the Wells Fargo along North Main Avenue around 3 p.m. Monday.

He took the money and took off.

No one in the bank was hurt in Scranton's west side.

 

