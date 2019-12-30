× Police: Woman Caused Night of Mayhem in Sunbury

SUNBURY, Pa. — A woman from Sunbury is behind bars after a night of mayhem in the city. Police say she tried to steal a pizza delivery driver’s car at gunpoint and that’s just the beginning.

According to Sunbury police, after Lacyndi Tiebout, 42, tried to steal the delivery driver’s car, she tried to steal another vehicle. When that did not work, she tried to set a building on fire.

According to Sunbury police, it all started when Tiebout stood in the middle of Race Street with a gun, blocking a pizza delivery driver.

According to court papers, Tiebout yelled, ‘Hey, Papa John’s, get out of the car,’ while showing a handgun and banging on the driver’s window. The driver sped off and called 911.

After that, police tell Newswatch 16 Tiebout went to Penn Jersey Food Mart where she tried to steal another vehicle.

Police say Tiebout asked that driver if he believed in Jesus. When he said yes, she called him a liar and ran down Race Street into a home. A neighbor tells us it was a family member’s house.

“I’m shocked that it happened right here but I’m not surprised,” Linda Metzger said.

As she was being taken into custody, Tiebout tried to start a fire inside the home. She was taken to Geisinger Medical Center where she broke free and was arrested again several blocks away.

People who live nearby say hearing about the incident is nerve-wracking.

“It’s crazy. A lot of stuff happens in town, but you don’t really hear about it,” said Rusty Foulds. “You figure you think the streets are safe but it’s getting worse in our town.”

The neighborhood is not too desirable. I’m going to be honest with you. We have neighbors here who are very concerned and are trying to make things better here. I’m not at all surprised,” Metzger added.

Lacyndi Tiebout is in jail and faces several charges, including robbery, assault, and arson. No one was hurt.