One Dead After Crash Near Turbotville

Posted 9:57 pm, December 30, 2019, by , Updated at 09:59PM, December 30, 2019

NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — State Police say one person is dead Monday after a crash on State Route 54.

Brett Stuart, 21, of Danville was pronounced dead at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville following the crash.

Police say Stuart’s vehicle lost control and drove off of the roadway.

A passenger in the vehicle was flown to Geisinger and is in serious condition.

This is a developing story and updates will be posted as they become available.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.