× One Dead After Crash Near Turbotville

NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — State Police say one person is dead Monday after a crash on State Route 54.

Brett Stuart, 21, of Danville was pronounced dead at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville following the crash.

Police say Stuart’s vehicle lost control and drove off of the roadway.

A passenger in the vehicle was flown to Geisinger and is in serious condition.

This is a developing story and updates will be posted as they become available.