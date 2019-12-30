× Fire Destroys Berwick Home

BERWICK, Pa. — A home on Fairview Avenue in Berwick was gutted by flames early Monday morning.

Fire crews came quickly to find flames shooting through the top part of the house.

“Recently, I did move out of the house next door but my ex-husband called me and was like, ‘there are flames shooting out of the neighbor’s house.’ My 2 year old’s bedroom is actually right next to the house. He sent me photos. It was unreal. When I got here, he said he heard glass breaking, he saw flames shooting out of the house,” said Jennifer Myers of Berwick.

At first, there was fear, that the couple who lived here was still inside.

A cousin lives just a few houses away.

“I was afraid they were inside. I was scared to death, so I started going as fast as I could. All I could see, the flames and everything coming out, and I was looking for them in the crowd hoping they were out of the house. But the more I didn’t see them, the more scared I was getting, you know? So then, someone told me they had left early so then the relief was going but the loss of their house, how do you do that?” said Ray Larish.

The Red Cross is helping the homeowners.

Firefighters said the flames were intense and a metal roof made the heat inside unbearable.

“It’s scary, it’s so scary. My first thought was I hope everyone is OK,” said Season Keck of Berwick.

State police are investigating the fire.